SHERPUR, Feb 11: Fire service members retrieved the body of a labourer from Doshani River in Jangaldi village in Sadar upazila here on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Ahmed, 45, son of Goda Mistry in Lachmonpur village in the upazila.

Md Nuruzzaman, station officer, Jamalpur Fire Service, said Sultan fell into the river from an excavator while cutting river soil at around 9:30pm. -UNB