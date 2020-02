MADARIPUR, Feb 11: A man was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Shahadat Khalifa, 22, was a resident of the upazila.

Sources said, a truck hit Shahadat's motorcycle on the Mawa-Shibchar Road in Bakhorerkandi area of Shibchar Upazila on Sunday night, leaving him dead on the spot. A case was lodged with Shibchar Police Station in this connection.