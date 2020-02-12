SSC examinee suffers for mistake in admit card





The school authority showed sheer non-cooperation and negligence in this connection, said family sources.

Mehedi studied science subjects for two years since class nine.

He got the admit card just a day before the exams began on February 3.

Despite heart and soul attempt by the examinee through his school, the mistake could not be corrected. Rather, Acting Head Teacher Rafiqul Islam demanded Tk 10,000 for the correction.

The head teacher defended himself as saying the group was fixed during his registration in class nine. Now, for correction, it will cost some money.

"Committing intentional mistake, they have thrown my son in difficulty," said his father Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, adding, "Moreover, they are demanding Tk 10,000 to correct it."

Mehedi had to spend Tk 4,800 for filling up the form, but the school authority gave him no receipt. The amount is higher than the official amount.

As per established information, Mehedi gave money for pre-exam coaching classes, but the school teachers did not take classes.





















