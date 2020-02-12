Farm to enrich pure carp fish in Rajshahi





The farm authority released 441 fingerlings of the pure breed lines weighing 22.5 kilograms in its experimental pond here on Friday afternoon to attain the cherished goal.

Earlier, the exotic fingerlings were procured from Fish Seed Multiplication Farm in Tongi of Gazipur District.

At that time, Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Tofazuddin Ahmed, Manager of the Fish Seed Multiplication Farm Dr Jinnat Ara Rokeya Chowdhury, and Additional Registrar of Rajshahi University Dr Saad Ahmed were also present.



























