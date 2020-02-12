Video
Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:56 AM
Home Countryside

Farm to enrich pure carp fish in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 11: Rajshahi Fish Seed Multiplication Farm has taken an initiative to enrich its brood stocks of three major carps-silver, bighead and grass, aiming to boost fish production though supplying the pure line breeds among the farmers. The initiative is intended to reduce the mortality of fingerlings in farming ponds. Besides, it will contribute to mitigating the existing problems caused by the fish inbreeding malpractices.
The farm authority released 441 fingerlings of the pure breed lines weighing 22.5 kilograms in its experimental pond here on Friday afternoon to attain the cherished goal.
Earlier, the exotic fingerlings were procured from Fish Seed Multiplication Farm in Tongi of Gazipur District.
At that time, Divisional Deputy Director of the Department of Fisheries Tofazuddin Ahmed, Manager of the Fish Seed Multiplication Farm Dr Jinnat Ara Rokeya Chowdhury, and Additional Registrar of Rajshahi University Dr Saad Ahmed were also present.


