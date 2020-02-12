Two kill selves in two districts





PORSHA, NAOGAON: A woman killed self by hanging at Bishoil Purba Para Village under Moshidpur Union in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Manjila, 45, was the wife of Chan Mohammad of the village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident and said the body was handed over to family members without an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee took her own life by hanging herself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon in a huff with her mother.

Deceased Farzana Akter Jhorna, 17, was the daughter of Mohammad Azad, a resident of Char Rashid Village in the upazila. She was a student of Char Rashid Ideal Model School.

Locals said Farzana hanged herself from the ceiling in her room at around 2pm.

Inspector (Investigation) of Char Jabbar PS Md Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the incident.

















