Two killed in 2 districts





THAKURGAON: A minor boy was killed by a tractor in Kachanpara Village under Dhantala Union in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Nurnabi, 7, was the son of Rasel Ali of the area.

Police and local sources said the minor was seeing land cultivation near his house in the evening. At that time, a tractor driven by Lal Mohammad, son of Mafij Uddin, hit the minor accidentally, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baliadangi Police Station (PS) Hasibul Islam confirmed the incident, and said the tractor driver fled the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: A man allegedly beat his father to death in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Shamsur Rahman Dhali, 50, was a resident of Dakkhin Sahapur Village in the upazila.

Deceased's daughter Rehana Khatun said Miaraj Dhali, 22, who has been suffering from mental problem after being struck by lightning about a year ago, hit on his father's head with a stick in the afternoon, leaving Shamsur dead on the spot.

Kaliganj PS OC Delwar Hossen said they recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rehana filed a case in this connection, the OC added.

























