Wednesday, 12 February, 2020, 3:56 AM
Home Countryside

Laxmipur farmers fetch profit from mustard farming

Published : Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Rabiul Islam Khan

LAXMIPUR, Feb 11: Due to more profit at less cost, farmers of the district are being interested in mustard cultivation day by day.
They faced consecutive losses in paddy cultivation during the last few years.
They have cultivated mustard in Char Romoni Mohan and Bhabaniganj areas along the Meghana River basin in Sadar Upazila and many other areas of the district.
The local farmers are now busy cultivating mustard as an extra crop.
A visit to Char Romoni Mohan and Bhabaniganj found fields turned yellowish with blooming mustard.
Deputy Assistant Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Laxmipur Md Abul Hossen said mustard has been cultivated in 387 hectares of land in five upazilas of the district this season, and it is 129 ha more than the last year.
Out of the upazilas, mustard was cultivated in 67 ha of land in Laxmipur Sadar, 220 ha in Raipur, 25 ha in Ramganj, 20 ha in Ramgati, and 50 ha in Kamalnagar upazilas.
The production target is 540 metric tons, he said.
Farmers Humayun, Abed Ali and Abdul Hai of Char Romoni Mohan said, "After harvesting Aman, our fields remain free for few months. Now, we are farming mustard in these fields. Many farmers like us are also becoming benefitted by farming mustard. Due to favourable weather and no disease attack, we are expecting good yield of mustard this time."
Growers Subed Ali, Jobayer Mia and Ekram Hossen of Bhabaniganj said, "Our fields would remain fallow only few years back. Now, with the advice of agricultural department, we are farming mustard before Boro season."
As farmers get extra profits from mustard cultivation before Boro season, they are getting interested in its farming.
Dropped mustard flowers increase soil fertility. The prices of mustard in the market are also good.
Farmer Sayed Ahmed said, "I have cultivated mustard in one bigha of land this year. After sowing seeds, mustard can be harvested after two to three months. Besides, the farming costs less. It does not need much fertiliser. Only one time weeding is needed before applying fertiliser."
Once, mustard was hugely cultivated in Laxmipur. Later, farmers shifted to paddy cultivation. It resulted in the extinction of mustard farming. But few years later, they faced losses in paddy cultivation. So, they have again shifted to mustard farming.




Deputy Director of district DAE Md Belal Hossen Khan said they are encouraging farmers in mustard cultivation as it enriches soil fertility. So, maximum farmers are cultivating mustard.


