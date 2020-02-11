HC upholds death penalty of five JMB militants





An HC bench comprising Justice Soumendra Sarker and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order after accepting the death reference and dismissing the appeals of the convicts.

The convicts are Bellal Hossain, Abu Shahadat Md Tanvir alias Mehedi hasan, Murad Hossain, Sagir Hossain and Amir Hossain. Of them, Bellal Hossain is still at large.

Lawyers SM Shahjahan and Md Kamal stood for the convicts while Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed represented the state in the court. Jhalakathi Public Prosecutor Advocate Haider Hossain was shot dead by JMB men while returning home on April 11, 2007.

Jhalakathi Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court on February 11, 2015, sentenced the five militants to death.

Later, the convicts filed appeals with the High Court challenging the verdict of the lower court.

























