Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:53 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Front Page

17 Chinese sailors stuck in ship in Sitakunda

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Seventeen Chinese sailors remained stuck for three days in a ship docked at Sitakunda coast for scrapping.
The 9,000-mt Uni Harvest cargo ship of Japan sailed from China's Weifang Port for Chattogram on January 20, said Milton Ray, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sitakunda.
"The shipyard authorities had failed to report about the sailors before the ship was docked," he added.
The ship was brought to the shipyard, owned by Md Abdullah and Haji Liakot Ali of Sonaimuri union on Saturday evening, for scrapping.
No-one of the sailors was allowed to leave the ship due to Coronavirus outbreak concern.
The owner of the agency that imported the ship claimed the 17 Chinese sailors are not infected with coronavirus.
"The ship was beached at Lalbeg in Sonaimuri to be scrapped as per rules," said Haji Liakot Ali.




Mentioning that the Chinese sailors will be sent back directly to China once their air tickets are confirmed, he said sailors from other countries left the ship after it had been beached.
The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 908 people.  On Monday, China's health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland's total to 40,171.
More than Coronavirus 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines, reports AP.
The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland vastly exceeds the 8,098 sickened by SARS.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 Chinese sailors stuck in ship in Sitakunda
Banks can set up Tk 200m fund to invest in stock market
No more cold wave: Expert
RAB gets 72nd chance to submit probe report
China returnee student brought to Dhaka from RMCH
Coronavirus kills 97 in one day
3 burnt in Ctg LPG cylinder blast
BD-KSA meet tomorrow to focus on business


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft