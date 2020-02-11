No more cold wave: Expert





Weather experts on Monday said that no more cold wave will hit the country but a mild chill will be felt across the country till the end of this month.Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Md Abul Kalam Mallick said that the intensity of the cold in most parts of the country will decrease from the current month except in the northern part of Bangladesh."There is no possibility of another cold wave as the intensity of cold willdecrease after February 15. However, the feeling of cold will continue till the end of this month," he said.He also noted that on Monday the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.4 degree Celsius in Tentulia, while in Dhaka city it was 16.2 degree Celsius.In its 24-hour forecast commencing at 9:00am, it said light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Barisal and Chattogram divisions.Besides, light to moderate fog may occur at some places during midnight to morning while night temperature may fall slightly and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.