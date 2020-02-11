Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:53 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Front Page

No more cold wave: Expert

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Weather experts on Monday said that no more cold wave will hit the country but a mild chill will be felt across the country till the end of this month.
Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Md Abul Kalam Mallick said that the intensity of the cold in most parts of the country will decrease from the current month except in the northern part of Bangladesh.
 "There is no possibility of another cold wave as the intensity of cold will
decrease after February 15. However, the feeling of cold will continue till the end of this month," he said.
He also noted that on Monday the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.4 degree Celsius in Tentulia, while in Dhaka city it was 16.2 degree Celsius.
In its 24-hour forecast commencing at 9:00am, it said light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Barisal and Chattogram divisions.
Besides, light to moderate fog may occur at some places during midnight to morning while night temperature may fall slightly and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 Chinese sailors stuck in ship in Sitakunda
Banks can set up Tk 200m fund to invest in stock market
No more cold wave: Expert
RAB gets 72nd chance to submit probe report
China returnee student brought to Dhaka from RMCH
Coronavirus kills 97 in one day
3 burnt in Ctg LPG cylinder blast
BD-KSA meet tomorrow to focus on business


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft