China returnee student brought to Dhaka from RMCH

The Bangladeshi student, who was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH), has been sent to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Monday noon.

The returnee student Alamin, son of Rezaul Islam, a resident of Madanpur in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat, returned from China on Sunday morning.

"He had been showing

some physical sickness and vomiting. He was hospitalised around midnight and kept at the isolation ward of the hospital," said Humayun Kabir, supervisor of the ward.

Alamin, who studied at a private university in China, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:00am. He went home after medical checkup at the airport.

He was later taken to the hospital at night.















