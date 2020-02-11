3 burnt in Ctg LPG cylinder blast





The injured were identified as Shahadat Bhuiyan, 55, son of late Amir Hossain Bhuiyan, of Kata Bot Gas area under Commerce College Road of Sadarghat Police Station, Golam Mawla, 50, son of late Abdul Hai, hailing from the same area and Md. Mizan, 38, son of

Nurul Islam, of Motiar Pul area of Chowmuhani.

Shahadat's cousin said a gas cylinder exploded in their house, leaving the trio injured.

The accident happened at Mogol Tuli area of Agrabad at around 11 am on Monday.

On receipt of the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and rescued the injured people, said Agrabad Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Farid Ahmed Chowdhury.

Sub-inspector Jahirul Haque of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost said they were admitted to the Burn unit of the hospital.

Among the injured, Golam Mawla and Mizan suffered 65 percent and 50 percent burn injuries respectively, said Dr Mohammad Khaled, Assistant Professor of CMCH Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit.

They were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment, he said.



























CHATTOGRAM Feb 10: Three people suffered burn injuries as a LPG gas cylinder went off in a house at Mogoltuli of Agrabad area in the city on Monday.The injured were identified as Shahadat Bhuiyan, 55, son of late Amir Hossain Bhuiyan, of Kata Bot Gas area under Commerce College Road of Sadarghat Police Station, Golam Mawla, 50, son of late Abdul Hai, hailing from the same area and Md. Mizan, 38, son ofNurul Islam, of Motiar Pul area of Chowmuhani.Shahadat's cousin said a gas cylinder exploded in their house, leaving the trio injured.The accident happened at Mogol Tuli area of Agrabad at around 11 am on Monday.On receipt of the information, the firemen rushed to the spot and rescued the injured people, said Agrabad Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Farid Ahmed Chowdhury.Sub-inspector Jahirul Haque of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost said they were admitted to the Burn unit of the hospital.Among the injured, Golam Mawla and Mizan suffered 65 percent and 50 percent burn injuries respectively, said Dr Mohammad Khaled, Assistant Professor of CMCH Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit.They were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment, he said.