Money laundering: ACC summons MP Ratan

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Moazzem Hossain Ratan, lawmaker from Sunamganj-1 constituency, for his involvement in money laundering, abusing power, abating so-called Jubo League leader GK Shamim in casino business and amassing illegal wealth.ACC's Director Sayed Iqbal Hossain has sent the summon to the Moazzem Hossain Ratan to appear before the ACC office on February 18.An ACC officer wishing anonymity told this correspondent that the ACC had issued travel ban on Ratan on October 24, 2019 based on primary evidence of his involvement in money laundering and he also tried to flee the country.Rab arrested GKShamim on September 20 last year from his house and office in the city's Niketon with 8 firearms, huge amount ammunition, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 165 Crore and around Tk 1.80 crore in cash, a large amount of US and Singaporean dollars and some foreign liquor.On September 21, Rab filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against GK Shamim. Later on, his bodyguards were shown arrested in the case.