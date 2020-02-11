Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:52 PM
The team to be given a grand reception, she says

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Teen Tigers WC win a â€˜great giftâ€™ for nation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday hailed teen tigers World Cup victory as a 'great gift' for the nation in the Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year).
The Under-19 Bangladesh
Cricket Team became the champion lifting ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy beating India at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday. In the journey to their final they beat host South Africa in quarter final and New Zealand in semi final.
Talking to her colleagues at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, the over delighted Prime Minister said the young tigers will be accorded a grand reception for winning its maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup title after they return home.
 "Winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup trophy by the Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team is a big gift for all and the nation in the Mujib Borsho," she said.
On Sunday, the young Tigers wrote history for Bangladesh cricket beating four-time world champions India by three wickets in the final of the tournament at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Sheikh Hasina recalled that the Bangladesh national cricket team was given a grand reception at the Manik Mia Avenue in the capital in 1997 after clinching the ICC Trophy 1997.
"Whenever Bangladesh team had won any trophy, we gave a reception to them. We'll also accord a mass reception to the ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning Bangladesh team," she declared.
The Prime Minister said the players of the team worked hard in the last four years ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. "So, they showed an excellent performance throughout the tournament," she noted.
Hasina said the Bangladesh team defeated four-time ICC Under-19 World Cup champions India in the final. "They (Bangladesh players) have huge courage… they're rising gradually," she said.


