Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:52 PM
Home Front Page

HC bans gambling in country

Punishment should be enhanced, the court directs govt

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Declaring gambling at 13 upscale clubs and other places across the country illegal, the High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to stop any game which is played in exchange for money and involves luck or chance.
The court also directed the law enforcers to immediately take steps to confiscate all kinds of equipment used for gambling across the country, including at clubs.
The clubs are Dhaka Club, Uttara Club, Gulshan Club, Dhanmondi Club, Banani Club, Officers' Club, Dhaka Ladies' Club, Cadet College Club, Chittagong Club, Chittagong Seniors' Club, Narayanganj Club, Sylhet Club and Khulna Club.
An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder     passed the verdict after hearing a writ petition and disposing of its previous rule.
While delivering the verdict, the HC observed that the Public Gambling Act, 1867 needs to be updated and the punishment for gambling should be increased.
The maximum punishment under this law is three months' jail and a fine of Tk 200 and therefore the punishment should be enhanced for committing the offence.
The gambling act has been applicable outside the metropolitan areas, but the law could not be enforced in Dhaka city, the HC observed.
In 2016, two Supreme Court lawyers had filed petition seeking the HC's order to stop gambling at 13 social clubs in the city.
The petitioners, citing the DMP Ordinance 1976, Chittagong Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1978 and Public Gambling Act 1867, said any kind of gambling is illegal. But these clubs arrange gambling for their members. Even they have to put the related information on their websites.
Following the writ petition, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why orders should not be given to take actions against unlawful business and indoor games, mainly cards, dice and housie, in exchange for money.
At that time, the court had also ordered to stop card and dice games as well as housie involving money at the clubs.
Later, Dhaka Club moved the Appellate Division and secured a stay order on the interim order of the High Court banning gambling at the club.
On January 23, the HC concluded the hearing on the rule and kept its verdict pending.
In September 2019 last year, the government launched a crackdown on illegal casinos across the country. Law enforcement agencies conducted around 50 raids across the country where 275 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in casino business.
Several leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations, city corporation councillors, in addition to contractors, businesspersons, etc, were detained during the raids.


« PreviousNext »

