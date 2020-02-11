Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:52 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Front Page

No separate tribunal for narcotic cases, bill okayed

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

The Cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of an amendment bill dropping the provision of setting up separate narcotic control tribunals to pave the way for competent courts to try narcotic-related crimes.
Amid the backlog of huge narcotic cases, the 'Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill, 2020'
was cleared at the weekly cabinet meeting, held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in the city.
"The bill was brought to have a provision of holding trial of narcotic-related cases in the courts having the jurisdiction for quick disposal of such cases and easing the backlog of huge drug-related cases," said Secretary (Coordination and Reform) of the Cabinet Division Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while briefing reporters at the secretariat about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting.
He said it was supposed to form necessary number of Narcotics Control Tribunals in line with article 44 of the existing Narcotics Control Act 2018.
But the Law and Justice Division cannot set up any Narcotics Control Tribunal yet or cannot entrust the tribunal's responsibility with any additional district judge or sessions judge for administrative reasons, said Mujibur Rahman.
"So, complexities have been  created in disposal of cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 since it has become effective, and the number of pending cases filed under this law keeps growing day by day," he said.
As per article 44 of the proposed law, the courts, having jurisdiction, can try the narcotic-related cases as per the gravity of crimes as well as a sessions judge concerned or a metropolitan sessions judge concerned can fix one or more than one courts that have the jurisdiction to try narcotic-related crimes in their respective areas, he said.
In the bill, changes have been brought in 22 articles of the exiting act, said the Secretary.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Bill, 2020 to remove some problems and obscurities from the exiting Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Order, 1972.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
17 Chinese sailors stuck in ship in Sitakunda
Banks can set up Tk 200m fund to invest in stock market
No more cold wave: Expert
RAB gets 72nd chance to submit probe report
China returnee student brought to Dhaka from RMCH
Coronavirus kills 97 in one day
3 burnt in Ctg LPG cylinder blast
BD-KSA meet tomorrow to focus on business


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft