No separate tribunal for narcotic cases, bill okayed





Amid the backlog of huge narcotic cases, the 'Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill, 2020'

was cleared at the weekly cabinet meeting, held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in the city.

"The bill was brought to have a provision of holding trial of narcotic-related cases in the courts having the jurisdiction for quick disposal of such cases and easing the backlog of huge drug-related cases," said Secretary (Coordination and Reform) of the Cabinet Division Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while briefing reporters at the secretariat about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting.

He said it was supposed to form necessary number of Narcotics Control Tribunals in line with article 44 of the existing Narcotics Control Act 2018.

But the Law and Justice Division cannot set up any Narcotics Control Tribunal yet or cannot entrust the tribunal's responsibility with any additional district judge or sessions judge for administrative reasons, said Mujibur Rahman.

"So, complexities have been created in disposal of cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 since it has become effective, and the number of pending cases filed under this law keeps growing day by day," he said.

As per article 44 of the proposed law, the courts, having jurisdiction, can try the narcotic-related cases as per the gravity of crimes as well as a sessions judge concerned or a metropolitan sessions judge concerned can fix one or more than one courts that have the jurisdiction to try narcotic-related crimes in their respective areas, he said.

In the bill, changes have been brought in 22 articles of the exiting act, said the Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Bill, 2020 to remove some problems and obscurities from the exiting Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Order, 1972. -UNB



















The Cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of an amendment bill dropping the provision of setting up separate narcotic control tribunals to pave the way for competent courts to try narcotic-related crimes.Amid the backlog of huge narcotic cases, the 'Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill, 2020'was cleared at the weekly cabinet meeting, held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in the city."The bill was brought to have a provision of holding trial of narcotic-related cases in the courts having the jurisdiction for quick disposal of such cases and easing the backlog of huge drug-related cases," said Secretary (Coordination and Reform) of the Cabinet Division Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while briefing reporters at the secretariat about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting.He said it was supposed to form necessary number of Narcotics Control Tribunals in line with article 44 of the existing Narcotics Control Act 2018.But the Law and Justice Division cannot set up any Narcotics Control Tribunal yet or cannot entrust the tribunal's responsibility with any additional district judge or sessions judge for administrative reasons, said Mujibur Rahman."So, complexities have been created in disposal of cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 since it has become effective, and the number of pending cases filed under this law keeps growing day by day," he said.As per article 44 of the proposed law, the courts, having jurisdiction, can try the narcotic-related cases as per the gravity of crimes as well as a sessions judge concerned or a metropolitan sessions judge concerned can fix one or more than one courts that have the jurisdiction to try narcotic-related crimes in their respective areas, he said.In the bill, changes have been brought in 22 articles of the exiting act, said the Secretary.Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Bill, 2020 to remove some problems and obscurities from the exiting Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Order, 1972. -UNB