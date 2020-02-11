SC stays HC order cancelling appointment of 3 RU teachers





The three teachers are of Crop Science and Technology Department of RU. They are Shamsun Nahar, Mukhtar Hossain and Rezvi Ahmed Bhuiyan. Chamber Judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following two separate petitions filed by RU and three teachers seeking stay on the HC verdict.



The court also asked them to file leave-to-appeal petitions with this court in eight weeks against the HC verdict. Following a writ petition, the HC on January 29 cancelled their appointments, as they were appointed without recommendation from the relevant planning committee of the department. Barrister ABM Altaf Hossain appeared for RU and three teachers while senior lawyer AF Hasan Ariff represented the writ petitioner in the court.



Lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain said the HC had cancelled their appointments without issuing any rule upon them and without hearing their arguments. Considering the fact the chamber judge passed the stay order because the three teachers have already joined their offices, are discharging functions and getting salaries, he added.

Dr Md Ali Asgar, a professor of same department of RU, filed the writ petition with the HC challenging legality a job circular issued on July 30, 2019, under which the three were appointed.











RU authorities issued a circular in November 2016 to recruit three teachers to the department, but they were ultimately not appointed under that circular.



