Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:52 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Back Page

Powerful signal from space coming in ‘pattern’, say scientists

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Powerful signal from space coming in ‘pattern’, say scientists

Powerful signal from space coming in ‘pattern’, say scientists

OTTAWA, Feb 10: A mysterious radio signal coming from deep in space appears to be repeating in a pattern, say scientists. The powerful blast is coming from somewhere unknown and extragalactic, and is perhaps the most unusual "fast radio burst" ever detected by scientists.
Researchers have already spotted a number of the fast radio bursts originating from deep in space. They have even seen that limited numbers of them appear to repeat. But the new breakthrough, spotted by scientists using a telescope in Canada and described in an early paper published online, is the first time that researchers have seen the blasts appearing in a regular, predictable pattern.
Astronomers have no confirmed explanation for the FRBs, with the only certain fact about their origin that they must be coming from somewhere very extreme and unusual. Proposed explanations have included everything from alien civilisations sending us messages to a star falling into a black hole, but the fact that the messages are repeating have led some scientists to lead out such cataclysmic causes.
The FRBs are in a 16-day cycle that sees them appear and then go dark, before doing the same all over again. Over the course of the cycle, the bursts will appear intensely for a four day flurry that sees a signal come every hour or more, and then it will go quiet for 12 days.
That pattern is "an important clue to the nature of this object", the researchers write in the new paper.




It appears to be coming from the edge of a massive spiral galaxy, about 500 million light years away, the researchers say. But there are few other clues about where it could be coming from or the processes that may have given rise to it.
The fact that it is repeating over a predictable period could suggest that it is coming from a binary system, since other objects in space that demonstrate similar characteristics tend to be binary systems, too. The object could be being swung around by a star or black hole, and the periodic blasts could be an indication that the object is facing us during those times, the researchers say.
It could also be possible that winds or tidal disruptions from the black hole block the signal during the periods it is silent, they note.
The repeating signals were spotted by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, which spends time looking for more FRBs in an attempt to find their origin. It should spend more time looking at the source of the current bursts - known as FRB 180916.J0158+65 - in an attempt to learn more about it, the researchers conclude in their paper, which is for now published on the website ArXiv before being peer reviewed and published in a journal.    -INDEPENDENT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Powerful signal from space coming in ‘pattern’, say scientists
Two robbers killed in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfights’
Two girls gang-raped in city, 3 held
5 militants held for planning to attack ISKON temple in city
6th grader gets two books published
1.33cr children to be given Quran education
Teen Tigers to be given reception at Suhrawardy Udyan: Quader
ACC to probe allegation against transport leader Enayetullah


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft