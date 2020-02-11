Two robbers killed in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfights’





Our Cumilla Correspondent reported that Md Mozammel Haque, office in charge of the local police station, said robber Mazharul Islam, 35, was killed in a 'shootout' with police at 1.30 am in Burichang upazila in the district.

Mazharul, son of the late Moinuddin of Mashikada village in Debidwar upazila, was accused of killing two traders on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

He killed a coconut trader on Dhaka-Chattogram highway few days ago, OC Mozammel said, adding that a textile trader was also killed in similar circumstances on Saturday.

"Police could not arrest anyone after the murder of the coconut trader but arrested two suspects following the killing of the textile trader. Their accomplice Mazhar hacked the two traders to death," said Mozammel citing details of the confession.

A team of police raided a neighbourhood in Burichang to arrest Mazhar. Sensing the presence of the policemen, a gang of robbers opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate A man was found shot after the robbers fled the scene, according to the police. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent adds: A Rohingya robber was killed in a 'gunfight' in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, according to Rapid Action Battalion. Members of the elite force recovered firearms and ammunition from the scene.

The 'shootout' took place at Pashchim Leda Nurali Para in Heela Union early Sunday, said RAB-15 Ramu Battalion's Teknaf Camp Commander Mirza Shahed Mahtab.

The dead man was identified as Nurul Amin, son of Maktul Hossain.

Nurul Amin was the chief of a robber gang. He came to Bangladesh from Myanmar around 25 years ago. He has been committing crimes from his residence in Nurali Para and was wanted in several cases, police said.

















