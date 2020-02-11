Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:52 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Back Page

Two girls gang-raped in city, 3 held

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Two teenage girls have reportedly been gang raped at their house at Kadamtali in the capital city.
The victims have been admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Kadamtoli Police Station SI Pankaj confirmed the matter on Monday.
Police, however, arrested three suspected rapists following a case filed by a relative of a victim.
The arrested men are Sohel Bepari, Rana Bepari, and Aktar Ali. They are residents of the same area.
Police produced the trio before the court today, seeking 10 days' remand for each.
According to the case statement, the three accused violated two friends, aged about 16 and 14, from 10:00pm on Saturday to 5:00am on Sunday after tying up their hands and legs as there was no one in the house at that time.
Our court correspondent adds: A Dhaka court  on Monday  placed three  youths  on  a three-day remand each in a case filed  over  gang-rape  of two girls in the city's Kadamtoli area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Powerful signal from space coming in ‘pattern’, say scientists
Two robbers killed in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfights’
Two girls gang-raped in city, 3 held
5 militants held for planning to attack ISKON temple in city
6th grader gets two books published
1.33cr children to be given Quran education
Teen Tigers to be given reception at Suhrawardy Udyan: Quader
ACC to probe allegation against transport leader Enayetullah


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft