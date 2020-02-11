Two girls gang-raped in city, 3 held





The victims have been admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Kadamtoli Police Station SI Pankaj confirmed the matter on Monday.

Police, however, arrested three suspected rapists following a case filed by a relative of a victim.

The arrested men are Sohel Bepari, Rana Bepari, and Aktar Ali. They are residents of the same area.

Police produced the trio before the court today, seeking 10 days' remand for each.

According to the case statement, the three accused violated two friends, aged about 16 and 14, from 10:00pm on Saturday to 5:00am on Sunday after tying up their hands and legs as there was no one in the house at that time.

Our court correspondent adds: A Dhaka court on Monday placed three youths on a three-day remand each in a case filed over gang-rape of two girls in the city's Kadamtoli area.



























Two teenage girls have reportedly been gang raped at their house at Kadamtali in the capital city.The victims have been admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Kadamtoli Police Station SI Pankaj confirmed the matter on Monday.Police, however, arrested three suspected rapists following a case filed by a relative of a victim.The arrested men are Sohel Bepari, Rana Bepari, and Aktar Ali. They are residents of the same area.Police produced the trio before the court today, seeking 10 days' remand for each.According to the case statement, the three accused violated two friends, aged about 16 and 14, from 10:00pm on Saturday to 5:00am on Sunday after tying up their hands and legs as there was no one in the house at that time.Our court correspondent adds: A Dhaka court on Monday placed three youths on a three-day remand each in a case filed over gang-rape of two girls in the city's Kadamtoli area.