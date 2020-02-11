5 militants held for planning to attack ISKON temple in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested five members of the banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam from the capital on Sunday night.

Ilias Sharif, Joint Commissioner of CTTC, during a briefing at DMP Media Centre on Monday said that the arrestees are Nijam Uddin, 21, Rayhan Bhuiyan, 20, Hanif Uddin Suman, 19, Sheikh Iftekharur Islam alias Arif, 25 and Mufti Muslim, 27.

The arrestees were planning to attack ISKCON temples in Dhaka, the official claimed.

Our Court correspondent adds, a Dhaka court on Monday placed five members of the banned militant outfit, Ansar-al-Islam on a four -day remand each.













