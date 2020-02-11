6th grader gets two books published



Aulin Bashar

'Kalo Ghora' (Black Horse), a book of the young writer was published by Panjeree Publication while 'Bagher Garjan' (Roar of Tiger), another book of the writer, was published by Ghasforing Prakashani.

Writer Anisul Hoque along with many noted personalities unveiled 'Kalo Ghora' (Black Horse) and 'Bagher Gorjon' (Roar of Tiger) books by the young writer.

Journalist Mir Mashroor Zaman, Bangladesh Chief of Deutsche Welle Harunur Rashid Swapan, was also present at the book launching ceremony at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Aulin's first book 'Ondhokare Bhooter Chhaya' (Shadow of Ghost in the Dark) was published by 'Sakobari Prakashani' when he was only six years old and a first-grade student.

Over the next six years he has published eight more books.

Like every year, the Ekushey Book Fair remains an open invitation to the bookworms to embark on a literary journey that would take a reader back to her or his roots.

When anybody hears about a book fair, the first thing he or she can visualize is a fair where bookworms in great numbers gather to buy books of their choice.

But this is not the only case for the ongoing 'Ekushey Boi Mela' (book fair), which also offers an array of choices to the visitors alongside buying books.

"I bought 'Badshah Namdar' by Humayun Ahmed. We roamed around the fair from stall to stall… had discussion about books. Now, we are resting," said Ashik, a student of History Department of Dhaka University.

His friend Shadhin said, "I was getting bored at home. So I called my friends to pay a visit to the fair. Now here we all are together."

"We are planning to enjoy the cultural programme in the evening at Suhrawardy Udyan," he added.

There were couples too who were taking selfies and wandering around the place with euphoria. For whom, the book fair is an opportunity to spend time together.

Meanwhile, 179 new books hit the fair on February 10.















