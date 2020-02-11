1.33cr children to be given Quran education





To reduce the dropout from the primary education, the government has planned to provide pre-primary and Quarn education to children in the country to increase the percentage of admission in primary schools.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has undertaken a massive plan to bring a total of 1, 33, 92,250 students under pre-primary and Quran education.

"A project titled 'Mosque based Children and Mass Education Activities (7th Phase)' has been sent to the Planning Commission to provide pre-primary and Quran education to reduce drop out," a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.

The project aims to provide basic Quran, religious and pre-primary education among children who are living near the mosques across the country, he said, adding that these mosques would be used for proving such education.

The project also aims to create awareness of development activities, humanity, morality and social safety network to them.

Under the project, 48 lakh students will get pre-primary education through 32,000 Pre-primary Education Centres while 76.12 lakh school going and dropper students would get Quran teaching through 46 thousands Easy Quran Teaching Centres across the country.

On the other hand, 8.83 lakh students would get religious based education from 1010 Darul Arqam Madrasas while 96 thousands mature male-female and teenagers would also get literacy and religious education from 768 Adult Education Centres in the country.

Two Madrasas will be operated in every upazila of the country for the project.

However, the project will help create employment, removal poverty and increasing capacity of Alem-Ulama of the country.

Students will get textbooks used in Darul Arqam Madrasas approved by National Textbook Curriculum Board as per the National Education Policy 2010.

Besides, books prepared by Islamic Foundation will be used for providing education in the project.





























A total of 1.33 crore children will be facilitated with the pre-primary and Quran education across the country to accelerate the percentage of literacy.To reduce the dropout from the primary education, the government has planned to provide pre-primary and Quarn education to children in the country to increase the percentage of admission in primary schools.The Ministry of Religious Affairs has undertaken a massive plan to bring a total of 1, 33, 92,250 students under pre-primary and Quran education."A project titled 'Mosque based Children and Mass Education Activities (7th Phase)' has been sent to the Planning Commission to provide pre-primary and Quran education to reduce drop out," a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.The project aims to provide basic Quran, religious and pre-primary education among children who are living near the mosques across the country, he said, adding that these mosques would be used for proving such education.The project also aims to create awareness of development activities, humanity, morality and social safety network to them.Under the project, 48 lakh students will get pre-primary education through 32,000 Pre-primary Education Centres while 76.12 lakh school going and dropper students would get Quran teaching through 46 thousands Easy Quran Teaching Centres across the country.On the other hand, 8.83 lakh students would get religious based education from 1010 Darul Arqam Madrasas while 96 thousands mature male-female and teenagers would also get literacy and religious education from 768 Adult Education Centres in the country.Two Madrasas will be operated in every upazila of the country for the project.However, the project will help create employment, removal poverty and increasing capacity of Alem-Ulama of the country.Students will get textbooks used in Darul Arqam Madrasas approved by National Textbook Curriculum Board as per the National Education Policy 2010.Besides, books prepared by Islamic Foundation will be used for providing education in the project.