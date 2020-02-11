Teen Tigers to be given reception at Suhrawardy Udyan: Quader

The government has decided to accord a grand reception to junior Tigers at Suhrawardy Udyan for clinching the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, came up with the announcement while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Congratulating the junior cricket team, he said, "The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today to celebrate the victory. The junior Tigers will be accorded a grand reception at Suhrawardy Udyan as they earned the World Cup Trophy for the first time since the independence of the country." -UNB















