24,074 fires incidents causes Tk 330cr loss last year

Dear SirFire incident has become an increasing issue mainly in the capital city. Most of the incidents occur in hot season. Fire incidents across the country rose by 22.5 per cent to 24,074 last year, compared to 19,642 in 2018, causing a loss of Tk 330.41 crore. One-third of the fire incidents occurred at households, mainly due to electrical short circuit. Rapid urbanisation and careless use of electronic equipment are among the major reasons behind the rise in fire incidents. At least 185 people lost their lives and 586 people were injured in fire incidents last year. The death toll was 130 in 2018.According to Bangladesh National Building Code, a building will have fire-rated doors and be connected directly to the road for easy access and exit. To stop death from fire incident, implementing this law is a must.Khalid HossainOver email