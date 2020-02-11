

Bringing back our ‘lost children’



In order to reduce the gaps reflected in such discrimination, education is considered the primary and most effective weapon. It has been deemed as the basic human rights in our constitution as well. It is quality and effective education, which can liberate any society from darkness and hence it has been cited as an achievable Goal (Goal 4) in the Sustainable Development Goals declared and followed.



Many programs and initiatives have been taken to eradicate illiteracy and ensure uniform spread of quality education in the masses. The target faces no difficulty in urban and financially strong societies and regions of the country. It is in the pockets, the remote corners and minority regions of the country where these drives do face challenge.



Being assigned as the Deputy Commissioner to the sixth largest district of the country, Sunamganj, my foremost priority was to improve the livelihood status of the citizens of the Haor basin geography. It wasn't long enough when I found out the real reason behind misery and backwardness of this region was lack of quality education and darkness of ignorance. There are areas where there is no notable person bearing minimum graduation degree. It was alarming. Government was doing so much, still the pen picture of primary education was feeble comparing many district of the country. I took a mission to go to the roots, to find out the causes and figure out the solutions if possible. This was the time when I found out about my "lost children".



Children enrol into the primary schools. At the end of the year, annual examination is taken, the qualified children are promoted to next class and children failed to pass stay in the same class for another term. A child starts study at pre-nursery and completes the primary education after passing the fifth grade.



I, on my utmost curiosity noticed that some children are lost on the way. The primary education cycle, through which every child starts a journey, is an interconnected mesh network. Primary Education is facilitated both in Bangla and English version. Next is the education system under Madrasa Education Board. A class of students also follow curriculum of Cambridge, Edexcell and other foreign curriculum exam systems. As the systems are parallel and there are usually no restrictions, hence there are free interchanges of mediums by students.



The quality of education is not same in schools also, which acts as a factor for the students to leave their old school and migrate to new ones. Results in board certified examinations, fees and expenses of admission and study, mode of communication or availability of transportation also play vital role in school selection and inter-school migration. Among other reason playing for inter-school migration is transfer or relocation of the students from one area to another along with their family. All these reasons are within safe boundary, as they students missing from one school enrols into another. The alarming case is where students drop out of the schools.



I went on a mission to find those kids, who enrolled into schools, studied up to a certain period of time then discontinued while staying in the same area. I went to schools and talked to them, trying to figure out the reason which made them drop out of their schools. It was not too late when I found out some facts. The first reason was sudden strike of poverty due to any unavoidable accident or circumstance in the family of a child. In more than half of the cases, I found out that, the only earning member of the child's family, i.e. his/her father has passed away suddenly or fallen sick or had become victim to an accident.



The Child has then, finding no other alternative, started working to supports his/her family's livelihood. It was inevitable that the child had to discontinue study, as his/her working regular working hours would not permit. In cases the family was so large that, in order to support feeding of a large number of siblings and family members, entire family had to do odd jobs, with high working hours and comparatively low payment. Thus a single accident had ruined the education of several children of a family.



One other reason behind unwillingness to attend school and dropping out was special needs. We have children who are special, and who need special care and attention. Conventional schools can't provide special attention to these children. Hence, they find it convenient to stay at home and in cases solitary confinement from the society. These children, whomever I talked to personally, are inquisitive and possess special kind of talents. They only need proper guidance. This was a particular case, I found difficult to solve.



There are another group of children, who do not have a family. They are floating, they reside under different custodians. When they age up to a certain level and become able to work, they work and sustain on their own. Those who are smaller, sometimes reside in the orphanages, with adoption families or at child homes established under ministry of social welfare. Some of them are particularly brilliant and accomplish education with honours. But most of them are lost, due to absence of proper guidance.



Another reason why children drop out of schools is ignorance of the guardians. Haor region is a special type of geography such that, most of the year round, homes and villages are surrounded by flood water. Communication becomes difficult as boat becomes only mode of transportation. Schools may be located few miles away from some home, which during the monsoon, is a great distance for some kids to travel twice a day. Also fishing becomes a prominent source of income for the family at this time, where the guardians engage their children. During the dry season, the massive Haors dry up.



People work in the fields to grow crops for the rest of the year. Children also come as a source of secondary support to their families. Such financial value of children, keeps the value of educating children in darkness to the parents. I found out some parents, who were not able to differentiate between the prospects of sending their children to school and not. In some remote areas, the children are suffering from mal-nutrition. They find it important to earn to eat, rather than read to self-development. Crisis and ignorance play together to impede education in such case.



There are children, who work to support their life--mostly in urban areas. Their work hours do not usually match that to the school timings. Which is another reason, why formal education fails and children are lost from light.



Another vital reason is fear of teachers. Some children grow an unforgettable impression of fear of the teachers. Although the teachers nowadays have become very friendly and caring towards the children, still some child grows reluctance over them. In a particular class, not every child is equally capable. So everyone does not have the same participation. Those who are always sitting in the back, lacking of care and not being able to understand daily lessons, gradually feel repulsion towards going to school. So, lack of individual attention is another reason of school drop outs. There are other aspects also, like severe chronic illness, minority segregation, shaming or bullying working behind school drop outs found from my research.

The initial part of the study was to find the reason behind and context of drop out of kids. But the major part was to identify where had the dropped out kids gone or how to bring them back to the main-stream education.



Poverty--crisis number one: There is already government initiative on scholarship and full free education. Children get text books free of cost on the first day. Programs are running to feed the children at noon under "Mid Day Meal". Girls are given special stipend and school uniforms. Guardians are given monthly allowances just to send their children to school. They don't even have to come to school or bank to receive the money; they can receive it on their mobile phone. Regular guardian assemblies are being taken to discuss about the problems they are facing. Efforts are going on to improve continually.



Children, who have lost their guardians, or whose earning family members are in state of in-ability, are a special concern. In Sunamganj sadar, a school is running to house the street and working children. Classes are being taken by volunteer group of teenagers and mentors. District administration regularly associate on different events of the school. But there are, to my assessment, scopes of immense opportunity to involve these children on productive and vocation education with financial aid. So that, they can support their family at the same time building a bright future and career of their own.



Differently able children are the most neglected among all. Although, very recently, there have been a school for children with Autism, the school's infrastructure had been a crying need for time being. Fortunately, some social contributor with the help of District Administration, the school received a new building, some permanent income generation scopes and new uniforms for its children on New Year's Eve. Hopefully, the school will be enlisted by Government soon. As of now, 60 Children with special needs study in 4 special categories in this school. Nothing is more satisfying to see these uniformed children smile, nothing is more pure. But, a matter of sorrow is that, not every child in the district is fortunate enough to have access to this school. There are needs for more, in different corners of the district.



Among issues, ignorance of the parents was one of the most difficult to solve. I visited every corner of the district, talked to citizens, representatives and minorities. Although they commit to send children to school on my presence, but later on, that does not happen. A probable solution to this problem is to create, a year round employment scope for the Haor people, so that uniformity of livelihood reduces pressure on child labour. A lot of project is having feasibility study in this regard and hopefully the scenario will change with time after their implementation.

The issue of poor communication has been government's prime solvable target recently. There has been a lot of development works, road construction and embankment works going on in the district. Boats called "Shikkhatori" have been distributed by Non-Government organizations, which act as floating schools during the flood. 59 Boats are in pipeline, to be arranged by District Administration, to remote areas, as commutes for school going girls. Along with these, bi-cycles are also given to solve the transportation crisis. Umbrella is also given to girls, so they find it comfortable coming to school during rains and scorching summer.



To end children's school fear, we tried some innovative means. I personally visited schools and talked to the teacher to be friendly, caring and amicable to everyone in their class. Whenever possible, I took classes and gossiped with children on their needs and feelings. I found out that, little fellows are inquisitive and eager to learn beyond their syllabi. So, teacher in schools have been inspired to use digital multimedia projectors and other digital techniques to satisfy their learning hunger. Pre-nursery classes have been decorated like play house. The results have been fantastic, as some guardians told me that, their infants now don't want to leave the school!!



The children we already dropped out from schools are our national burden. Because, who knows! Maybe we have lost the Rabindranath or Jagadishchandra of the next generation. I see it as my responsibility, to ensure, return of every lost child in the process. It is in them, I see the light of future.



There are resource constraints and there will always be. No matter how small my dream is, there will always be challenges to achieve a goal. But it is our commitment that, the day will come soon, when none of our children will be dropped out and we will bring them back to the light of education.



The writer is deputy

commissioner, Sunamganj

























