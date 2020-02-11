Aid and obstacles of the judicial system in recovering default bank loans



Mosharaf Hossain



Lawyer leaves the responsibility of conducting the case on the public prosecutor of the concerned court. In many cases, during argument hearing he doesn't appear before the court or doesn't argue strongly; and thus fails to manage arrest warrant or shorter date of next hearing. There are also allegations that many legal advisers of banks take bribes from the defendants and in return don't argue strongly while hearing and thus facilitate bail and longer date of next hearing favouring the defendants.



Sued loan defaulters even file counter-case against the plaintiff banker with the ill intention of deliberately demoralizing and harassing the banker, if the bank pressurizes or goes harder for recovery. Besides, the existing provision of punishment for many financial scams and irregularities in banking is not proportionate to the depth of crime of the culprits concerned. If the punishment for looting of thousand crores of taka is imprisonment of a few months, borrowers will be encouraged to be defaulters and corrupt bankers with their collaborators will be provoked to do misdeeds. So punishment for financial crimes must be much more stern and exemplary so that defaulters and associating culprits of banking sector fear of such default and irregularities.



If we truly want to get benefit from the laws pertaining to recovery, procrastination must be cut down to minimum level as specified in the law. To get rid of procrastination and backlogs of the banks' cases, it has become essential to form a separate bench in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court for speedy disposal of the writ petitions filed by the defendants in the case filed by bank by ensuring on-time hearings.



This bench will only hear and dispose of the writ petitions and appeals filed by or against the banks. A bar limiting the defaulters to file writ petition and appeal up to a certain amount of loan can also be put to tackle unnecessary and intentional resorting to higher courts. Provision of deposit of at least half or one-third of the decreed/disputed amount before filing any appeal can also add velocity to disposal of cases. In this way writ petitions and appeals will be disposed of in an accelerated way and the number of disposed of cases will be increased as well.



On the other hand, section 4 of the Money Loan Court Act, 2003 should be made functional by establishing one or more money loan courts with sufficient number of dedicated judges in each district for the trial of cases constituted by banks and financial institutions only. Necessary amendments to law may be done so that bank's CR cases for bounce of cheques or any kind of money recovery cases can be lodged and tried with money loan courts.



Recovery process to be geared up and made functional the banker, the judiciary and administrative bodies should play their due roles. Application of law is a major and must panacea for recovery of aging default loans. Making of law doesn't make any sense if it's not applied. In fact, any law in force is toothless if it's not implemented visibly. Application of law against the defaulters would create examples and thereafter borrowers would fear to default willfully. Special Police Wing for executing court orders against accused borrowers can be formed. This will accelerate the clearing process of the backlogs of court litigations.



At the same time, corrupt bankers should not be spared by termination or dismissal from the job only. They should be penalized and punished as per the law. If the other concerned parties connected with vetting, valuation, rating are found guilty shall have to be brought to book. Similarly gov't officials associated with non-encumbrance certificate (NEC), registration and mutation etc of mortgage properties should be brought under punishment for any irregularities and forgery. But, for all the above strategies to work, the gov't must show its stern political commitment and good will against wilful defaulters and there must have a good and easier exit process for the un-wilful but aging defaulters.



The writer is a Principal Officer and Head of Branch, National Bank Limited

















