

Bravo junior tigers, now aim bigger



Skipper Akbar led the charge with a professional but heroic 43 not out under tremendous pressure as Bangladesh youths recovered from a precarious 102-6 to reach the winning mark (170-7 in 42.1 overs) after bowling out India for 177 in 47.2 overs. However, Bangladesh was set 170 for victory in 46 overs as per D/L method after rain stopped the game for some 15 minutes.



This was the first time that the junior tigers played in the final of the World Cup while turning the match unforgettable by beating the four-time champions India, a team who earlier beat them in two finals in tri-nation tournament in England and Asia Cup.

In any form of cricket, beating India has been a massive challenge for our players as all matches had evidently turned into battle-of-nerves.



That said - in the final match we have marked sheer commitment and match winning temperament from our young tigers. We believe the young tigers of today will carry forward these two key match winning elements to the future. Moreover, by winning the championship now it is time to aim higher.



Akbar & Co surely has all the right reasons to celebrate but this landmark achievement should never end in complacency. With every victory comes a challenge, for our tigers there now seem to be not one - but two challenges. First is to defend the championship title in the next event. Second is to quickly add talent and strength to the national team.









Bangladesh is no short of talented cricketers but few manage to sustain in the long run. It is high time for all the under - 19 national players to draw this crucial lesson and prepare themselves for the future. As much as for the cricketers, the challenge also lies with our cricket board. We expect the board to cooperate with our players, coaches, and manager and team officials - so to ensure smooth transformation of our youngsters as matured and self confident cricketing warriors.



Bangladesh cricket has come a long way in the past two plus decades and now there is no time to look back but only to look ahead aiming bigger. We believe our young cricketers of today, following their charismatic performance in the recently ended junior world cup, will also go on to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup and T 20 World Cup in the future.

