Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:50 PM
‘Country to get 100pc power coverage in Mujib Year’

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

FENI, Feb 10: The country will come under 100 per cent power coverage in the Mujib Year, said Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Major General (Rtd) Moin Uddin Ahmed at Jaylasker School Field in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Friday.




He attended a meeting organised by BREB as key speaker.
Educationalist Md Salah Uddin Ahmed was present as chief guest while Jaylasker Union Parishad Chairman Mamunur Rashid Milon presided over the programme.
Daganbhuiyan Upazila Parishad Chairman and President of District Juba League Didarul Kabir Ratan, Feni Palli Bidyut Samity President Mahi Uddin Ahmed, District General Manager Md Akhter Hossain and Zila Parishad Member Rabeya Akhter Rabu, among others, also spoke at the meeting.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the completion of 100 per cent electrification of seven districts including Gopalganj and Feni and 27 upazilas on February 12 though a video-conference, the BREB Chairman added. 



