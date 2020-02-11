

Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’

She was nominated for the award on the recommendation of South Asia Social Cultural Forum.

She is the first female officer in Bangladesh Police who will receive this honorary award.

Local sources confirmed she will leave for Kolkata to attend India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival on February 14 this year and will return home after receiving the award at Satyajit Roy Auditorium there on February 16.

OC Khurshida Banu said it is a matter of great pride for Bangladesh Police Force that she is getting the award.

In this connection, she expressed her gratitude to the senior police officers, Durgapur PS Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant SI and others police members.

West Bengal Minister Shobanadev Chattopadhyay, Minister Shashi Panja, Minister Arup, Mayor Bobby Hakim, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Embassy Tawfik Hasan and Poet Bithya Padhya Chopra, among others, are expected to attend the function.









































