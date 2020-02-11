Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:50 PM
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 422
Our Correspondent

RAJSHSHI, Feb 10: Khurshida Banu, officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) has been selected for Mahatma Gandhi Award-2020 for her special contribution to eliminating drugs in the upazila of the district.
She was nominated for the award on the recommendation of South Asia Social Cultural Forum.
She is the first female officer in Bangladesh Police who will receive this honorary award.
Local sources confirmed she will leave for Kolkata to attend India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival on February 14 this year and will return home after receiving the award at Satyajit Roy Auditorium there on February 16.
OC Khurshida Banu said it is a matter of great pride for Bangladesh Police Force that she is getting the award.
In this connection, she expressed her gratitude to the senior police officers, Durgapur PS Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant SI and others police members.
