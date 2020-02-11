Video
11 SSC, Dakhil examinees expelled in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

A total of eleven examinees were expelled for adopting unfair means in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations in two districts- Bhola and Pirojpur, on Sunday.  
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Nine SSC and Dakhil examinees were expelled in Daulatakhan Upazila of the district on Sunday for adopting unfair means.
Of these, five SSC examinees were expelled during English Second Paper examination at Daulatkhan Government Boys High School and Azhar Ali High School centres.
The expelled are: Roman, Roll no. 111838, Md Zihad Momen, 411482 and Fatia Taslim Maliha, 111778, of Daulatkhan Government Boys High School Centre and Md Zabed Omar, 212643 and Tania Akhter, 212798, of Azhar Ali High School Centre.
On the other hand, four examinees were expelled from Daulatkhan Government Abu Abdullah College Dakhil Madrasa Centre during Arabic Second Paper examination on the same day.
The expelled are: Md Hossain, 207220, Zakir Hossain, 207096, Abdur Razzak, 207045 and Azad Hossain, 629033.
Centre Secretaries of Daulatkhan Government Boys High School Shib Shangkar Debnath, MA Taher of Azhar Ali High School and Principal Md Abdus Samad of Daulatkhan Government Abu Abdullah College Dakhil Madrasa confirmed the matters.    
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Two Dakhil examinees were expelled for adopting unfair means in the exam in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The expelled examinees are Md Ilias, Roll No. 627661, of Charail Abdul Ali Madrasa and Anika Akhter, Roll No. 201880, of Paikkhali Momenia Alim Madrasa.
They were expelled during Arabic Second Paper Examination at Shahabuddin Fazil Madrasa Examination Centre in the upazila on Sunday.




Centre Official and Upazila Palli Unnayan Officer Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the matter.


