Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:50 PM
Countryside

FF Akkas Hossain passes away

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 10:  Freedom Fighter (FF), Political Leader and Cultural Activist Akkas Hossain died of old age complications on Sunday night. He was 85.
His body was kept on Barishal Central Shaheed Minar premises at 12pm on Monday where the district administration, Muktijodha Sangsad, Press Club, Reporters Unity, Awami League leaders, different socio cultural and political organisations paid him last tribute.
His Namaj-e-Janaja was held on Police Line ground after Asar Prayer, and later, he was buried with state honour at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.
FF Akkas left behind his wife, five sons, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


