Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:50 PM
Five held over gang-rape

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Feb 10: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained five persons on charge of gang-raping a girl and rescued the victim early Sunday.
The detainees are: Yousuf Hasan, 20, Sohel Rana, 20, Wasel Ahmed Sikder, 20, Ripon Fakir, 20, and Morshed Hawlader, 35. They all are the residents of the upazila.
Inspector (Investigation) of Char Fasson South Aicha Police Station (PS) Milan Kumar Gosh said Sohel Rana developed a relationship with a girl in the upazila.
The girl wanted to borrow Tk 5,000 from Sohel for her mother's medical treatment. Sohel called the girl to South Aicha area on Saturday.
As she came, Sohel along with three others took the girl to Char Kukri Mukri by a speed boat and raped her at around 10pm.
Later, two more men joined them and violated the victim over night keeping her in a trawler in the Buragouranga River.
Hearing her cry for help, a BCG petrol team rescued the victim and detained the five.
They detainees were handed over to the police in the morning.


