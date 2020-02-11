Daulatkhan FF monument becomes deplorable





The monument is situated in bus stand area on the north side of Daulatkhan Municipality office.

Bhola Zila Parishad built the monument with its own fund. No steps have been taken to renovate it. Garbage is being dumped around the monument.

Following the deplorable condition of the monument, locals and freedom fighters urged the authority concerned to take proper care of it as early as possible.

They also said it is very painful to see that the memory of the martyred freedom fighters is being disrespected.

Daulatkhan Municipality Mayor Zakir Hossen Talukder said Zila Parishad established the monument in wrong place. The authority should have discussion with them before starting the construction work.

He also said the monument has become deplorable due to lack of boundary wall.

He, however, said the municipality authority will take necessary steps to save it.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath said he was informed of the matter. Necessary steps will be taken as early as possible.

















