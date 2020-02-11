Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:50 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Countryside

Good profit comes from sale of immature onions, leaves

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

Good profit comes from sale of immature onions, leaves

Good profit comes from sale of immature onions, leaves

RAJSHAHI, Feb 10: Farmers in Bagmara Upazila of the district are making good profit from the sale of immature onions and their leaves.
After a few days, the "Taherpuri Laila" variety of onion, grown in Taherpur Union of the upazila, will be marketed. But, the farmers are already selling onion leaves.
Many growers are harvesting immature onion for getting brisk profits.
Traders from Dhaka are purchasing onion leaves from the farmers in Bagmara.
Local growers are happy for their daily profits from the sale of onion leaves.
Farmers here cultivate onion in two seasons. The onion which is cultivated in Rabi season is called "Laila" and "Secha". They generally plant small-sized "Laila" onion in the Bengali month of Kartik.
Bagmara Upazila agriculture office sources said this year's onion farming target is 4,045 hectares of land in 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila.
Farmer Abdul Mannan of Balanagar Village in Basupara Union said, "Last year, I cultivated onion in one bigha of land spending Tk 20,000. But, the profit against the expenditure was not good. This year I have bought four maunds of onion seeds at Tk 16,000, and planted those spending Tk 35,000 to 40,000."
Many others of the same village including Ashraful Islam and Abdus Samad, said after seeing the increased price of onion, they have also cultivated it spending a lot.
They also said like the previous years, they are not concerned about the price this year. They are now busy nurturing their fields hoping for high profit.
Farmers claimed disparity in market management is the prime cause behind their bad luck.
When new products are marketed, prices decline. Due to uncertain prices in the last season, the farmers returned home empty handed.
Market sources said per kg onion leaf is selling at Tk 15 to 20.
Farmer Akbar of Balanagar Village said he has been selling onion leaf worth Tk 7,000 to 10,000 per week. It is higher than the last season's weekly onion sale.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman said many growers here were frustrated as they did not get fair prices of onion last year. Seeing crisis of onion across the country, growers have shifted to massive onion farming with an aim to get profit much.
He also said it is expected that through marketing of the new onion, the growers will make a remarkable role.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Country to get 100pc power coverage in Mujib Year’
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
11 SSC, Dakhil examinees expelled in two dists
FF Akkas Hossain passes away
Five held over gang-rape
Daulatkhan FF monument becomes deplorable
Good profit comes from sale of immature onions, leaves
Three killed, 32 injured in road accidents


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft