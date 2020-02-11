Three killed, 32 injured in road accidents





PIROJPUR: A Juba League leader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Mollickbari Bazar area under Sankarpasa Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Saiul Islam Jemy, 35, son of Tota Matubbar of Dakshin Sankarpasa Village, was the organising secretary of Sadar Upazila Juba League.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Tofajjal Hossain Sawpan Mollick said a truck hit Jemy from the back while he was standing with his motorbike at Mollickbari Bazar roadside at noon, leaving him dead on the spot and two others injured. Injured Rahim and Elias were rushed to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital at first, and then they were shifted to Khulna Government Hospital following deteriorating of their health.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that police seized the truck and arrested one of its helpers in this connection.

BHOLA: A restaurant worker was killed and 30 others were injured in separate road accidents in Borhanuddin and Char Fasson upazilas of the district on Monday and Sunday.

A restaurant worker was killed in a road accident in Manikarhat area on Bhola-Char Fasson Highway in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 40, son of late Sujon Ali of Dakshin Dighaldi Ward no. 9 in Sadar Upazila. He worked in a restaurant owned by Mosharof in Manikarhat Bazar.

Locals and police sources said a Bhola-bound trolley hit Alauddin, while he was crossing the road adjacent with Borhanuddin Manikarhat High School area at noon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Borhanuddin Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Alauddin dead.

Borhanuddin PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident adding that police seized the trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene. On the other hand, at least 30 people were injured as a bus overturned in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Locals said a bus from Dakshin Aicha overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at Sashibushan PS area after its driver lost his control over the steering.

Being informed, members of Fire Service and locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The injured were taken to local hospital. The PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Housing Intersection area of the district town on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Rakib Hossain was the son of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Chirirbandar Upazila in the district.

Kotwali PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said Rakib fell from his motorcycle as his vehicle hit a big chunk of tree lying on the road in the area at noon. Later, a truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The truck was seized but its driver and assistant managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.















