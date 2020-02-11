

Teacher crisis acute at Nalitabari school

Only two teachers are now running academic activities at the school.

As this is hampering regular classes, the guardians feared disastrous results of their children.

The school was nationalised in 1986. There are about 200 students. Out of the five teachers, Head Teacher Chaitanna Pal has remained absent since October 10 last year over unknown reasons. Assistant teacher Sharmin Akhter is on maternal leave since January 16 last, and Acting Head Teacher Mosharraf Hossen is in Sherpur Headquarters for ICT training since January 17 last.

On a sudden visit on January 19 last, it was found that a teacher was taking two classes of playgroup and class one at the same time in one classroom. As there was no teacher in the classroom of class two, the students were busy in noising. Another teacher was seen in the classroom of class five.

There are only two teachers are present to maintain four classes at the school.

Swapna, mother of a playgroup student Kasab, said the students cannot learn anything as the two classes are running together.

Maya Rani Pal, mother of another playgroup student Nirjhar, said lack of teachers is hampering their children's education. As a result, the results may be disastrous this year.

Assistant teacher Bokul Rani Pal said they have no other option to take classes properly as the school is lacks required teachers.

Another teacher Jahanara Khatun said it is very difficult to take six classes once in a day one after another. Apart from taking classes, they are also forced to do some official works every day.

President of Khalbhanga Government Primary School governing body and Councillor of Nalitabari Municipality and Panel Mayor Suruzzaman said the head teacher of the school went abroad without informing anyone and another teacher is on maternal leave. The school authority informed the education officer to increase the number of teachers here, but no steps have been taken in this connection yet. As a result, the primary education is being affected a lot.

Upazila Education Officer Md Taufiqul Islam said the problem will be solved very soon as they are taking several steps on it.

District Primary Education Officer Ferdausi Begum said necessary steps will be taken after inspection within next few days.

























