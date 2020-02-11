Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:49 PM
Home News

British High Commissioner calls on DU VC

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Monday called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman at the latter's office.
Head of Trade and Investment of the High Commission Mr. Derek Griffiths and Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam were, among others, present on this occasion.
During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views regarding ongoing collaborative academic and research programs among DU and UK universities.
DU VC apprised the British High Commissioner of academic programs and history of Dhaka University in brief.
He said,Dhaka University has many MoUs with various reputed universities in UK. Exchange of faculty members, researchers and students is going on under these MoUs, DU VC pointed out.




In reply to a question from British High Commissioner DU VC said, Dhaka
University retains old and traditional values. It was the hub of all movements in the past and its students played pioneering role in our Liberation War. We like to revisit our heritages.
British High Commissioner said, UK is interested to further strengthen ongoing collaboration on various fields specially academic areas with DU.
Akhtaruzzaman thanked British High Commissioner for his visit to Dhaka University.    -BSS



