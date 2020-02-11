Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Ekushey Book Fair begins in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, FEB 10: The 20-day long Amar Ekushey Book Fair began in Chattogram city yesterday.
The Information Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud inaugurated the fair as a chief guest by releasing balloons in the Gymnasium Hall of M A Aziz Stadium of the port city in this evening.
The minister said, people are becoming increasingly dependent on the machine, causing it to constantly be drawn to motionlessness. There is no substitute for books to awaken humanity.
The jointly organized fair is supported by Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and he has presided over the program.
In the program, CCC Chief Executive Officer M Shamsuddoha, Councilor Nazmul Haque Duke, Hasan Murad Biplob, Chief Education Officer of CCC Suman Barua were present among others.
A total of 205 stalls have been set up in the fair venue. Cultural programs will continue until the last day of the fair on February 29.


