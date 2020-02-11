Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:49 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Sinn Fein eyes to form govt

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

DUBLIN, Feb 10: Sinn Fein's first priority is to form a government with fellow left-wing parties, but the Irish nationalist party will also talk to the country's dominant centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday.
"My first job of work... is to establish with other parties whether or not there are the numbers, whether there is the political will, to deliver a new government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael," McDonald said in an interview with RTE.
After all 39 constituencies across Ireland were tallied Sinn Fein received 24.5 percent of the first preference vote, outstripping the opposition Fianna Fail party on 22.2 percent and incumbent prime minister Leo Varadkar's governing Fine Gael party on 20.9 percent.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sinn Fein eyes to form govt
Stalker fire kills teacher
China violates Taiwan airspace
Grief swells as Thais mourn 29 killed in mass shooting
Solar Orbiter: Sun mission blasts off
Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster
US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears
US warns Israel against ‘unilateral’ WB moves


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft