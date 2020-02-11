Sinn Fein eyes to form govt

DUBLIN, Feb 10: Sinn Fein's first priority is to form a government with fellow left-wing parties, but the Irish nationalist party will also talk to the country's dominant centre-right parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday.

"My first job of work... is to establish with other parties whether or not there are the numbers, whether there is the political will, to deliver a new government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael," McDonald said in an interview with RTE.

After all 39 constituencies across Ireland were tallied Sinn Fein received 24.5 percent of the first preference vote, outstripping the opposition Fianna Fail party on 22.2 percent and incumbent prime minister Leo Varadkar's governing Fine Gael party on 20.9 percent. -REUTERS