Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:49 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Stalker fire kills teacher

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW DELHI, Feb 10:  An Indian college lecturer who was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of stalking her for months has died. The woman died on Monday, a week after she was attacked on her way to work at a college in central Maharashtra state.
The victim had sustained 40% burns to her body, with deep injuries on her scalp, limbs, back and face. Her alleged attacker, who has been arrested, is said to have used a stick soaked with petrol to set her alight.  Eyewitness Vijay Kukade said he stopped his bike when he heard her screams. He thought that someone had been in an accident.




"I turned my bike around to see what had happened. But instead, I saw a woman burning in the street," he told BBC Marathi.  According to the woman's family, the man had been harassing the teacher, who has not been officially named, for some time.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sinn Fein eyes to form govt
Stalker fire kills teacher
China violates Taiwan airspace
Grief swells as Thais mourn 29 killed in mass shooting
Solar Orbiter: Sun mission blasts off
Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster
US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears
US warns Israel against ‘unilateral’ WB moves


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft