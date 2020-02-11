Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
China violates Taiwan airspace

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020

TAIPEI, Feb 10: Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second day in a row on Monday to intercept Chinese jets that approached the island claimed by Beijing as its own, as tensions between the two took on a potentially dangerous military dimension.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said Chinese jets, accompanying H-6 bombers, briefly crossed an unofficial mid-line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the two, prompting its air force to rush to intercept and give verbal warnings to leave.
The Chinese aircraft then withdrew to the western side of the line, the ministry added, without identifying the jets.
The H-6s were on a training mission in the Pacific having passed through the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry added and shared a picture of a Taiwan F-16 accompanying one of the H-6 bombers.     -REUTERS


