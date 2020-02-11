Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Grief swells as Thais mourn 29 killed in mass shooting

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The mother (in black) of SWAT team member Petcharat Kamjadpai, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, walks in front of his coffin as it is draped in a Thai national flag while being carried out of a morgue in the Thai northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on February 10. A Thai soldier who killed 26 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead by commandos on February 9, ending a near-17-hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country. photo : AFP

The mother (in black) of SWAT team member Petcharat Kamjadpai, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, walks in front of his coffin as it is draped in a Thai national flag while being carried out of a morgue in the Thai northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on February 10. A Thai soldier who killed 26 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead by commandos on February 9, ending a near-17-hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country. photo : AFP

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Feb 10: Grieving relatives of 29 people murdered by a rogue soldier in Thailand held tearful Buddhist prayer ceremonies on Monday, as fresh details emerged of shoppers cowering in terror while the gunman stalked the mall.
Holding portraits of their relatives and dabbing away tears, families of the victims arrived on Monday morning at a city morgue in Nakhon Ratchasima, better known as Korat, in the morning to carry home coffins bearing their dead. The gunman -- Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma -- was shot dead by a commando unit Sunday morning, ending a rampage that left 29 dead and scores more wounded.
The killer started his killing spree on Saturday afternoon with weapons stolen from a barracks' arsenal, where he gunned down Mehta Lertsiri, 22, who was guarding the depot.
"I don't know what to do next," Mehta's grief-stricken grandfather, Udom Prapotsang, said outside of the morgue waiting to claim his body.
"His four-year-old son keeps asking why he can't call his dad." After seizing the weapons, the shooter drove to a Buddhist temple, where blood splatters and bullet holes attested Monday to the horrors that unfolded.    -AFP


