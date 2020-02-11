Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Foreign News

Solar Orbiter: Sun mission blasts off

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020

MIAMI, Feb 10: The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched on Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather that impacts technology back on Earth.
The mission, a collaboration between ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA, successfully blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral at 11:03pm (0403 GMT Monday) and could last up to nine years or more.
At 12:24am Monday (0524 GMT) the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, received a signal from the spacecraft indicating that its solar panels had successfully deployed.




Space Orbiter is expected to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's atmosphere, its winds and its magnetic fields, including how it shapes the heliosphere, the vast swath of space that encompasses our system.    -AFP


