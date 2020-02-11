Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:49 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home Foreign News

Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MANILA, Feb 10: Philippine government lawyers moved Monday to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise in what campaigners branded a fresh attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
Duterte has repeatedly pledged he would stop the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN, which drew his anger during his rise to power in the 2016 presidential election campaign.
The solicitor general's petition filed with the nation's top court alleges ABS-CBN violated provisions of its 25-year operating franchise.
"We want to put an end to what we discovered to be highly abusive practices by ABS-CBN," Solicitor-General Jose Calida said in a statement.
The move comes as the broadcaster was working publicly and privately to convince lawmakers to renew its franchise, which expires March 30.
Early in his term Duterte accused the network of failing to air his 2016 campaign advertisements and not returning the payments, and has since singled it our for ire in his speeches.
ABS-CBN, whose news and entertainment shows reach tens of millions of Filipinos online and via TV and radio, said it has done nothing wrong.
"We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN," the broadcaster said in a statement.
Advocates said the government move was the latest attack on press freedom under Duterte, who has already tangled with a top newspaper and a website.
"We must not allow the vindictiveness of one man, no matter how powerful, to run roughshod over the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of the press," said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sinn Fein eyes to form govt
Stalker fire kills teacher
China violates Taiwan airspace
Grief swells as Thais mourn 29 killed in mass shooting
Solar Orbiter: Sun mission blasts off
Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster
US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears
US warns Israel against ‘unilateral’ WB moves


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft