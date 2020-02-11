Video
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:48 PM
Flights axed and floods feared as Storm Ciara clobbers Europe

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Cars sit in floodwater in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, Britain on February 10. Photo : Reuters

LONDON, Feb 10: Storm Ciara lashed Britain and northern continental Europe with heavy rain and wind speeds that reached more than 90 miles an hour (145 kph) in places on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, train services and sports matches.
More than 200 flood warnings were issued across Britain, which recorded a maximum wind speed of 93 miles an hour at Aberdaron in Wales. One severe flood warning was put in place in Yorkshire, northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defences and potentially threaten lives.
The storm caused major disruption to transport across the region; in the Netherlands, around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest, were cancelled as Ciara roared in off the Atlantic with gusts of up to 74 mph (120 kph).
In Germany, where Ciara was named Sabine, about 180 flights to and from Frankfurt airport - about 15% of all planned flights - were axed. Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Germany's largest carrier, said it would cancel short and long-haul flights from Munich airport on Monday until 1200 GMT and 1300 GMT, respectively.
Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings said it had suspended flight operations at Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Dortmund, Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart. Meanwhile, some British domestic and international flights were also cancelled, from airports including Heathrow and Gatwick.
Train services also fell victim to Ciara's wrath.
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn warned of severe disruptions and said it would stop long-distance train travel across Germany, Europe's biggest economy, in the evening.
Britain's Network Rail said the weather had caused problems across its network, with fallen power lines, trees and even trampolines blocking tracks, and warned people not to travel unless they had to.    -REUTERS


