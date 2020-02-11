Seminar on ‘Decentralization in Rural India’ held at JU

A seminar titled 'Decentralization in Rural India: Where the Shoe Pinches' was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Monday.

Organized by JU Public Administration Department, the seminar was presided over its Chairman Associate Prof Dr. Jebunnessa,

Held at the conference room of the department, the seminar was addressed among others by former PSC member and Pro- Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Prof Dr M Abul Kashem Majumder and Dean of Social Science faculty Prof Rasheda Akhter. -BSS