47th anniv of CEITC held in Ctg



Guests at the 47th anniversary of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex at Foy's Lake in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

In the anniversary, nine renowned personalities, who contributed to education and health, were honored with gold medals.

National Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury handed out the medals to the awardees as chief guest while Prof Dr Rabiul Husain, managing Trustee of CEITC Trust has presided over the program.

The awardees were Dr Frank Billson, a professor at the University of Sydney who fought against avoidable blindness in Asia-Pacific region, Dr Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director-operations of Aravind Eye Care, Bob Ranck, President and CEO, Orbis International, Rosi Gollmann, Dr R Pararajasegaram, Regional Adviser for Prevention of Blindness at WHO, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshastha Kendra, and national professor Dr Abdul Malek, a prominent cardiologist of Bangladesh honored at the ceremony.

Two posthumous honours were also conferred - the late Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury, a former minister of health, labour and social welfare and the late professor MA Matin, also a former minister.

In the program, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of The Daily Observer, MA Malek, editor of local Daily Azadi, Prof Shireen Akther, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, president of Awami League, city unit and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP family were present as guest, among others.















CHATTOGRAM, FEB 10: The 47th anniversary of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex (CEITC) was held at its complex at Foy's Lake in Chattogram on early Sunday.In the anniversary, nine renowned personalities, who contributed to education and health, were honored with gold medals.National Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury handed out the medals to the awardees as chief guest while Prof Dr Rabiul Husain, managing Trustee of CEITC Trust has presided over the program.The awardees were Dr Frank Billson, a professor at the University of Sydney who fought against avoidable blindness in Asia-Pacific region, Dr Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director-operations of Aravind Eye Care, Bob Ranck, President and CEO, Orbis International, Rosi Gollmann, Dr R Pararajasegaram, Regional Adviser for Prevention of Blindness at WHO, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshastha Kendra, and national professor Dr Abdul Malek, a prominent cardiologist of Bangladesh honored at the ceremony.Two posthumous honours were also conferred - the late Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury, a former minister of health, labour and social welfare and the late professor MA Matin, also a former minister.In the program, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of The Daily Observer, MA Malek, editor of local Daily Azadi, Prof Shireen Akther, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, president of Awami League, city unit and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP family were present as guest, among others.