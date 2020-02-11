Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:48 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home City News

47th anniv of CEITC held in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Guests at the 47th anniversary of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex at Foy's Lake in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

Guests at the 47th anniversary of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex at Foy's Lake in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, FEB 10: The 47th anniversary of Chittagong Eye Infirmary and Training Complex (CEITC) was held at its complex at Foy's Lake in Chattogram on early Sunday.
In the anniversary, nine renowned personalities, who contributed to education and health, were honored with gold medals.
National Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Chowdhury handed out the medals to the awardees as chief guest while Prof Dr Rabiul Husain, managing Trustee of CEITC Trust has presided over the program.
The awardees were Dr Frank Billson, a professor at the University of Sydney who fought against avoidable blindness in Asia-Pacific region, Dr Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director-operations of Aravind Eye Care, Bob Ranck, President and CEO, Orbis International, Rosi Gollmann, Dr R Pararajasegaram, Regional Adviser for Prevention of Blindness at WHO, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshastha Kendra, and national professor Dr Abdul Malek, a prominent cardiologist of Bangladesh honored at the ceremony.
Two posthumous honours were also conferred - the late Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury, a former minister of health, labour and social welfare and the late professor MA Matin, also a former minister.
In the program, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of The Daily Observer, MA Malek, editor of local Daily Azadi, Prof Shireen Akther, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, president of Awami League, city unit and Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP family were present as guest, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP accuses Finance Minister of ‘shattering’ economy
HC upholds death penalty of five JMB militants
Man dies in Madaripur road crash
Seminar on ‘Decentralization in Rural India’ held at JU
47th anniv of CEITC held in Ctg
Sericulture bringing economic prosperity to Jamuna chars
Man dies in Madaripur road crash
Availing of govt services by villagers to be made easier: Minister


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft