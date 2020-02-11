Sericulture bringing economic prosperity to Jamuna chars





Many residents of erosion-affected river islands are being economically benefitted by farming silkworm. Sirajganj district Sericulture Extension Office says it is possible to earn Tk 15,000-20,000 in a month by investing Tk 1,500-2,000.

Rural people involved in sericulture have formed a Resham Samabay Samity with the help of the office.

After receiving training, 102 people, including woman from erosion-affected char areas in Shahjadpur, Chowhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Sadar upazilas are rearing silk worm (Polu poka) to produce silk cocoon.

Besides, 215 silk worm farmers have taken preparations by planting mulberry tree.

Bangladesh Sericulture Development Board has distributed 59 polu farming houses worth Tk 40,000 among the farmers. Besides, process is underway to distribute 30 more houses.

Currently, the board is also distributing silk worm eggs free of cost. It cost Tk 200 to collect 100 eggs, according to the officials of the board. Mulberry trees are also being supplied.

The farmed silkworm cocoons are being collected by the board at Tk 350 per kg. Reshma, Jahir Ali and several others who are involved with silk worm production, said that silk worm farming will create employment for many in the areas.

The farmers of the char areas are benefitting economically. Mulberry trees grow easily in the soil of the area. A huge potential has been created in these areas, said Shahadat Hossain Hira, official of Belkuchi upazila Sericulture Extension Office.

Anisur Rahman of Chowhali office said that as the farmers found success in the experimental initiatives taken by the board, they are now expecting good results in future. But the board's shortage of manpower prevented them from spreading sericulture across the entire char area.

Anisur called for the special attention of government to this sector for bringing economic prosperity in the remote river islands. -UNB

















