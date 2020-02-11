Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020, 1:48 PM
latest Trawler capsizes in Bay; 15 Rohingyas die        3 Bangladeshi players among 5 sanctioned for brawl after final      
Home City News

Sericulture bringing economic prosperity to Jamuna chars

Published : Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 10: A number of people in the Jamuna char areas have stepped onto the path of improving their living standards through boosting local silk yarn production.
Many residents of erosion-affected river islands are being economically benefitted by farming silkworm. Sirajganj district Sericulture Extension Office says it is possible to earn Tk 15,000-20,000 in a month by investing Tk 1,500-2,000.
Rural people involved in sericulture have formed a Resham Samabay Samity with the help of the office.
After receiving training, 102 people, including woman from erosion-affected char areas in Shahjadpur, Chowhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Sadar upazilas are rearing silk worm (Polu poka) to produce silk cocoon.
Besides, 215 silk worm farmers have taken preparations by planting mulberry tree.
Bangladesh Sericulture Development Board has distributed 59 polu farming houses worth Tk 40,000 among the farmers. Besides, process is underway to distribute 30 more houses.
Currently, the board is also distributing silk worm eggs free of cost. It cost Tk 200 to collect 100 eggs, according to the officials of the board. Mulberry trees are also being supplied.
The farmed silkworm cocoons are being collected by the board at Tk 350 per kg. Reshma, Jahir Ali and several others who are involved with silk worm production, said that silk worm farming will create employment for many in the areas.
The farmers of the char areas are benefitting economically. Mulberry trees grow easily in the soil of the area. A huge potential has been created in these areas, said Shahadat Hossain Hira, official of Belkuchi upazila Sericulture Extension Office.
Anisur Rahman of Chowhali office said that as the farmers found success in the experimental initiatives taken by the board, they are now expecting good results in future. But the board's shortage of manpower prevented them from spreading sericulture across the entire char area.
Anisur called for the special attention of government to this sector for bringing economic prosperity in the remote river islands.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP accuses Finance Minister of ‘shattering’ economy
HC upholds death penalty of five JMB militants
Man dies in Madaripur road crash
Seminar on ‘Decentralization in Rural India’ held at JU
47th anniv of CEITC held in Ctg
Sericulture bringing economic prosperity to Jamuna chars
Man dies in Madaripur road crash
Availing of govt services by villagers to be made easier: Minister


Latest News
AL leader found dead in Habiganj
BSMRSTU students' demonstration enter 6th day
Onion prices drop at Hili port markets
Scientists discover mysterious virus in Brazil
Lone wolf traveled 8,700 miles looking for a mate
Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
ICC to use no-ball technology for women’s World T20
‘Like Europe in medieval times’: virus slows China’s economy
'Drug trader' killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB
Tax payments via QR codes promoted in China for epidemic control
Most Read News
Arthur ‘happy and comfortable’ with Malinga's captaincy
Female OC gets ‘Mahatma Gandhi Award’
Drives against corruption, drugs, terrorism to continue: PM
Novels, poetry books drawing crowd at Ekushey Book Fair
'Robber ring leader' killed in 'shootout'
No permanent employment for government projects: SC
7 workers of steel mills burnt in smelter fire
Annual meeting of ICOM Bangladesh National Committee held at Asiatic Society of Bangladesh
Half of Bangladesh will be empty If citizenship offered
1st Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft