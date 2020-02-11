Man dies in Madaripur road crash

MADARIPUR, Feb 10: A man was killed and 11 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a three wheeler on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway in Karnapara area under Kalkini upazila, Madaripur on Monday afternoon.

The deceased Karim Khan, 35, son of Najir Khan of Gaurnadi upazilas, was the driver of the three wheeler vehicle.

Police said the accident occurred when a bus collided head-on with a three wheeler in Madaripur Kathalbari Ferighat area, leaving Karim dead on the spot.







